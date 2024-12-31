Steelers Get Good News on Justin Fields Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular season closer on Saturday night.
Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip), running back Jaylen Warren (ribs) and rookie defensive tackle Logan Lee (calf) were all limited while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee), quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) and rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) were full participants.
Fields suffered his injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and has been inactive for each of Pittsburgh's last two contests. The fact that he was a full participant is a clear sign of his progression, however, and there's a good chance he'll be ready for the Bengals game.
The Steelers announced that Holcomb, Wilson and Lee all had their 21-day practice windows opened earlier in the day, setting the trio up for a potential return this season.
Holcomb has been on the reserve/PUP list all year after sustaining a serious injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Wilson, on the other hand, was placed on the reserve/injured list ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants while Lee has yet to appear in a regular season contest after also landing on IR in early September.
Skowronek and Porter Jr. both went down with their injuries versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and missed the Steelers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas.
Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism that both would suit up against Cincinnati during his Monday press conference, however, which should provide a nice boost.
Warren was not pulled versus Kansas City with his injury, though Tomlin did make note of it on Monday as well. The Steelers are likely to keep a close eye on his status for the remainder of the week as they look to keep him as healthy as possible following back-to-back strong performances.
