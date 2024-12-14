Steelers Suffer Massive Blow, Could Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles without not one, but three key players within their starting lineup. After working throughout the week expecting wide receiver George Pickens to be out, the team was struck with two other injuries they'll need to adjust for.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safety DeShon Elliott will not play in Week 15, both due to groin injuries. Elliott tried to return to practice the final day of the week, but was unable to finish. Ogunjobi was not able to practice at all.
Now, the question becomes how do they replace them? Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to take on a different role against the Eagles, giving him more of an opportunity ot make an impact against Saquon Barkley. As for the defensive line, the Steelers have three options in Dean Lowry, Isaiah Loudermilk and possibly even Preston Smith.
Outside of their injury issues, the Steelers could have their eyes on a free agent acquisition. The Miami Dolphins decided to part ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., making the 32-year-old a free agent once again.
The Super Bowl champion has already jumped on board a team making a run before, why not now? And, understandably, he's not the same receiver he once way, but maybe he's a more reliable set of hands for a team that could use some added depth.
Plus, he costs so little that he isn't a player you're taking a risk on. Maybe, just maybe, they consider it.
