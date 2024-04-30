Omar Khan Addresses Steelers Trade Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- All offseason long, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in trade rumors as they look to upgrade their roster and breakthrough from a long playoff win drought. The latest round of rumors and reports centered around some of the top wide receivers in the league but general manager Omar Khan threw some cold water on those rumors this week.
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Khan said he saw the rumors that the Steelers were engaged in trade talks but claimed he didn't know where they came from.
"I heard about it. I didn't exactly see it, but there's nothing going on right now," Khan said. "So I'm not actually sure what the verbiage was or what was reported but there's nothing to report."
The Steelers have been reported to be calling around to several teams - from the San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos and beyond - looking for an upgrade at wide receiver, but those reports appear to have fallen flat for the moment. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton have been the hottest names connected to the Steelers this offseason but there has been little movement on a a deal for any of those players.
The Steelers are seeking a strong pair of second-year star George Pickens. After trading Diontae Johnson, they have been left with Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson to fill in the gaps. They'll likely need an upgrade on the outside to reach their high expectations next fall.
