Bussin' with the Boys Give Their Best Dad Advice to Josh Allen

I'm here with Will and Taylor from Bus some of the Boys, two of the most charismatic, I would say, people in sports media right now.

What's up guys?

That's very.

That's very nice of her to say about us.

Wow.

Can we talk Mike Vrabel?

Let's talk Mike Vrabel.

You guys played for Mike Vrabel back in Tennessee.

What is one thing people would be surprised to know about him?

He's great with children.

Yeah, he really is.

Would you ever let him babysit your kids?

18.

I really would, yeah, 18.

My daughter was one, and he would always do like a Halloween thing or I would do, I would play Santa Claus for all the kids in, uh, in the bubble at the end of the year, and he would go to all the kids and he would like legit play with them.

And so that was that actually stuck out to me like, oh, this dude loves kids and around the building.

He always wants guys and their families to come through, whether it's on, say you're doing a walkthrough in the bubble on Saturday, you'll see families and kids running around all over the place, and then afterwards he gets out there and like plays with them, but absolutely great pool, great with children, softer heart than people understand and realize.

He seems like a, a great guy, a very nice guy.

Does he ever get angry though?

Like, did he ever yell at you guys when you were playing for him?

Does he ever get angry?

If so, what did you do to make him upset?

If I joke around too much.

There was one time where we had a linebacker who was out or couldn't practice, and I, like in our, in our position room, you kind of know, like, bro, you're kind of just getting out of practice right now.

But he would do, hey, I can do the walkthrough.

So as we.

whoever did that, I ordered a neck brace on Amazon and whoever did that, they would have to wear the neck brace.

So when he came in after practice or after the walkthrough, I was videoing it because I loved being on social media and I like throwing the neck brace to make him wear it and put it on and do all this stuff.

Vrabel texts me later that night.

I guess going through my social media, he's a big fan of my social media.

And, uh, he's like, you think it was smart to kind of show off who's, who's injured on our team?

And I kind of didn't know what to say.

I immediately got scared, butt hole got tight.

My hands started sweating, and then, of course, he's displaying and going over in the team meeting the next day, kind of making you feel like the smallest man in the room.

So he puts, he knows how to put the fear of God in you.

Yeah, I have about, I have too many just as Will is telling the story, I'm smiling, just going through the file cabinet of all the times.

Got mad at me, but one of the first times he got mad was 2019.

Uh, we start bussing with the boys.

We have Delaney Walker on and he brings up an IV situation where there was too much air in his IV.

So he felt like during a game he was going to die.

And I go to, I go to, it was like OTAs .

I go to practice the next day, the training staff is looking at me like they're going to kill me, and we go to a team meeting and the first thing he brings up in this giant monitor in front of 100 plus guys is that interview and plays it and then sits there for.

What it felt like an hour is probably like 30 seconds and then just goes into what we talk about we're allowed to do.

We can have cute little media platforms if we want to have that, but if we're going to do it, let's make sure to protect the team, all these things, and it was a very embarrassing moment for me and I'm, I'm exaggerating the headline, but the headline was something like from Pro Football Talk and national.

A national program and it was like a Titans player says Team IV almost killed him.

There was one time we were playing Houston.

Yeah, yeah, it's all about wording.

They can take any soundbite from you and make it look bad, but you guys are still friends.

I mean, he was just on the pod, right?

Oh yeah, yeah, great friend of the show.

Yeah, of course.

OK, so you guys have had a lot of high profile guests on your show.

I want to know which NFL wag would you want to have on first.

OK, Wag, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Hailey Steinfeld.

I think you just, you, I think Taylor Swift is your go to, yeah, your number one, and then after that you just coin flip it.

I think Cardi B would be give you some hilarious.

Yes, I think, uh, Jason Kel Jason Kelsey's wife, yeah, she's, she just, she has her own comedian platform now too.

Yeah, exactly.

But yeah, I, I'll tell you this was in Cabo San Lucas one time with Quentin Nelson.

Cardi B was just at the house that we were renting, and they had a video they posted.

So this is like when dub smash was kind of a thing, and we like.

We did the video and put them side by side, so Cardi B like commented laughing and then followed as well, kind of a vibe.

Cardi Cardi B would be not only big time but truly hilarious to have her on.

You gotta make it happen.

Her manifest it right here.

Uh, you guys also have had Josh Allen on your show before.

I know he's a friend of the show.

I talked to him yesterday.

He's very excited to become a dad.

You guys are both big dad guys.

Best advice for Josh Allen about becoming a dad.

Grab the diaper bag ready when you go to the hospital.

He doesn't know how to swaddle a baby yet.

Is that, is that bad?

You gotta get that locked in.

But there are some Velcros out there that you can use.

But hey, if he's gonna be a true dad, get, don't do the Velcro.

Like learn the old fashioned way, then you can graduate to the Velcro.

And if you're gonna be , yeah, keep going.

No, no, no, that's, I mean, that's it.

And I would also say any song that has to do with a daughter or a son or like don't.

Link by Kenny Chesney.

Don't put it on.

Like emotionally when you become a father.

I watched, um, The Parent Trap with my kids the other day, and the daughter says, every daughter wants to know their dad, and I'm sitting there in a swivel chair like, oh my God, I, I swivel over to my wife and I'm like tears in my eyes.

So emotionally, you go through a lot more.

It just changes something in you.

And if you're going to get truly initiated.

Into the Papa Team 6 Club, you gotta sleep on the couch.

You gotta sleep on the couch.

Yes, you're talking about in the delivery room, in the delivery room, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

Oh my gosh, that's great advice.

OK, you guys obviously work with FanDuel.

Uh, tell me about how that experience has been for you guys.

It's been an incredible partnership, honestly, like creating content.

They kind of let down the guardrails with us.

They lean on us for any type of creativity.

They kind of give us some structure to go around.

Hey, here's the key things we want to hit on, but hey, create freely, like make it your guys' own.

That's those partners are who we love working with.

Being with a company like this, there's obviously deliverables and things like in a content that you have to do, but we haven't looked at it from the minute we signed.

They've been happy.

They're very, they're great at communication, and there's not been a moment where you're like, oh my God, FanDuel is making us do this.

You have that with some partners, but as big as they are and as much influence they have in their specific space, they're extremely easy to work with and allow us to just like Will said from a creative standpoint, it's like be ourselves and don't try to change things about what our show is and to speak to the millennial generation.

You know you love a partnership when you enjoy being in a group chat with them.

So we got a few group chats going on that we love being, being involved in.

Awesome.

Love it, guys.

Before I let you go, I'm gonna, we're doing a quick, uh, couple of yes or no questions.

I'm gonna give you guys these paddles.

All right.

Green is yes, red is no.

You know what, internship, yeah, Dave Portnoy will be banned by the NFL in the next 5 years.

Yes or no?

Banned.

Wasn't he banned for like 9 years?

He just got banned, banned, yeah, he'll, he'll probably, you'll, he'll figure out a way.

Patriots will lose.

He'll blame it on Goodell.

He'll be back in the, he'll be back in the doghouse.

Cam Award will make the Pro Bowl in the next 5 years.

Yes, will happen.

Should have made it this year, you think?

Yeah, I mean the way, the way they're doing it now.

Yeah, absolutely.

Oh, that's true.

Joe Flacco, yeah, yeah, yeah.

OK.

Uh, Sam Darnold will be a top 10 quarterback if he wins the Super Bowl.

He already is a top 10 quarterback.

Yes, all right.

And the day after the Super Bowl should be a holiday.

Yes, yes, that's a good poll.

That's a great poll, Oh yes, yes, amazing.

Thanks so much, guys.

Appreciate it.

Thank you .