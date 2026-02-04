Derrick Henry Praises Mike Vrabel's Attention to Detail

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is joining us here at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl on behalf of Oikos.

So nice to meet you.

Thank you so much for stopping by.

I'm, I'm glad you're here because trying to get some inside scoop on Mike Vrabel, OK, how he took this 4-win team to a Super Bowl in just 1 year .

You played for him, uh, 1 year with the Titans.

What is one thing that he does better than anyone else in the NFL?

Yeah, I think he's just, uh, a player's coach.

He's played the game, um , he's won Super Bowls, so he knows what it takes.

He knows, um, what it is to be a player , and he's a coach, so I think that makes it work both hand in hand, so he understands the ins and outs of everything and, um, he understands the players, and, um, I enjoyed, I enjoyed it whenever we were in Tennessee.

And I think you know those guys enjoy it in New England and I think you get the res you see the response from his first year in the league making it to the Super Bowl.

This talks about him as a coach, his staff, and um his players as well, and um I'm happy for him, proud of him, and excited to see him playing in the big game.

Hope they can get it done.

What's one thing people will be surprised to know about him?

Um, Smart, I mean very smart.

I'm sure people already know that, but like every little detail.

Every, I mean, every little detail, every game you're gonna know, going into a game, you're gonna be well prepared, you pay attention to every.

Film around the league from different games, um, every situation, just very detailed what he does.

Let's talk about you for a second.

You're coming off another 1,500+ yard season, 16 touchdowns.

You're playing at such an elite level in your thirties, which is amazing.

Yeah , uh, I mean, like, what's the secret?

How do you keep getting better?

What are you doing that other people aren't just trying to take care of my body, um.

Eating the right stuff to be ready to go, um, every single year, every single game, every single week, and, um, yeah, um, giving God thanks to be able to continue to do this in my 30s, um, and be in the league so long that I've always dreamed of playing this as a kid.

Yeah, you mentioned your diet.

I understand that you have a pretty strict diet, right?

Yeah, during the season, yes, yeah.

So what's a cheat day look like for Derrick Henry?

A cheat day, um, what it looks like for me, I'm a big breakfast guy, so during the season, um, I eat gluten-free.

But the offseason I give myself a little grace, so I love like French toast, pancakes, waffles.

So without having that gluten-free ingredient in there, um, yeah, it takes a little breakfast, my favorite breakfast spot, um.

It's a breakfast spot in Baltimore called Easy Like Sunday, a brunch spot, the best, hands down.

Shout out to them.

I'm ordering steak and eggs, um, with some gluten-free pancakes, hits every time.

You know what, I appreciate the gluten-free love because I am also gluten-free .

There you go, there's not a lot of us out there, you know, exactly.

OK, tell me what you got going on with Oos.

Um, yeah, very excited to be able to partner with Oikos, um, for the big ad and the big game, my first Super Bowl commercial, um, yeah, uh, with Kathryn Hahn, who was a big star.

I was a mini star.

She was a big star in the commercial, so excited to.

Um, be able to work with her and, and, um, shoot a commercial with her.

It's a lot of fun getting to know her, um, shooting for Oikos for a product that gives you strength, um, which is high in protein, and a new product, uh, Oikos Triple Zero, which, which is great as well.

Greek yogurt high in protein, um, be a good snack for you.

You know you're gonna be here all day, so.

You might need a little 000.

Exactly, add a little granola in there, um, add some fruit, and, um, you know, yeah, Oco Oats is great for me because it fuels me on and off the field, and I need protein to be able to play at a high level and I'm excited to be in a big spot for Oikos and have this partnership.

Awesome, thank you so much for stopping by.

I really appreciate it.

Great talking with you.

Thank you for having me.