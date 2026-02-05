Kyren Williams: Matthew Stafford is For Sure the MVP

I am here with Los Angeles Rams running back Kyron Williams.

He's joining us on behalf of Sleep Number.

Thanks so much for stopping by.

Appreciate you taking the time.

First off, congratulations on another great season.

You guys making another playoff run.

At this point in time when you guys are making the playoffs nearly every season, is anything but a Super Bowl considered a failed season?

Not a failed season, but it's definitely coming up short, you know.

We set goals to where we obviously wanna be the last team standing, the last man standing, and when those things don't happen.

Um, it's not a failure, but it's know, it's something that we gotta continue to, um, keep working, you know, it's something we're not, we're not all the way there yet, and that's fine.

And so we gotta continue to keep having that faith, um, within each other, within ourselves to know that we'll get there when it, when it's time.

Can we talk about your quarterback Matthew Stafford?

What a great guy.

Um, he's obviously up for MVP.

What would you say to fans who think that Drake May should win MVP over Stafford?

There's just no way.

There's no way the things that Matthew Stafford has been doing for the last 17 years and they're continuing to still do it in his Latest season, I, you know, um, it's a no-brainer, you know, Drake May is a great quarterback.

Don't, don't let my words, you know, fool you or distract you by me saying that, but I think Matthew Stafford is, you know, one of the best quarterbacks to ever played his game, and, you know, he showed us why this year.

Seems like such a positive guy.

Yeah, great guy.

Does anything make him angry?

Yeah.

Yeah, some things definitely make him angry, uh, when you miss a, when you miss a block and he gets sacked.

So he doesn't like being sacked.

No, heck no.

I see, I, I, I experienced that a couple of times, and so, um, but no, Matthew's sat Matthew's a great guy.

He's a dog and You know, he knows he, he knows that I didn't do it on purpose.

And so, yeah, LA has some great athletes, some great teams.

Um, if you were to pick a player from another LA sports team, OK, I'm talking Lakers, Clippers, Kings to join the Rams, who would it be?

LeBron James.

LeBron James, what position would LeBron play on the Rams?

Anything if we're in a red zone sending in, we're throwing a fade, and it's an automatic touchdown.

So it's like.

LeBron could play a tight end.

He could play a receiver.

He could be a running back.

Just we're gonna put him out in his space, throw the ball up, and he gonna catch a touchdown.

Think LeBron could help you guys win a Super Bowl?

No, no, no.

But I mean we win a couple of games, but he's not gonna be the reason why we won a Super Bowl.

No, OK, got you.

Uh, which team would you want to play for?

Which LA team I want to go for, um, the LA Kings hockey.

I'm about to be a hockey.

I wanna snipe.

I wanna snipe it top shelf, top shelf Sly, yeah, all that.

I don't even know what I said.

Hockey's kind of a brutal sport.

They get a little aggressive.

Break out.

Those fights are crazy.

They are.

It's, it's like the only sport you can actually fight in, which is crazy to me.

But I grew up, so my neighbors when I was younger were hockey players, and so I kind of grew up like wanting to play hockey.

Like, can I please play hockey?

My mom was, she was totally against it.

It was too expensive.

And so I never really got to dream of, I never really like, really got to play hockey like I wanted to.

So if I had a chance now, I would definitely go play hockey.

You turned out a pretty good football player, yeah, you know, it definitely helped worked out.

She knew something I didn't know.

So shout out to my mom.

OK, you have teamed up with Sleep Number, so tell me about it.

Oh, well, the Sleep Number, um, we've been in a partnership for the last 5 years, and you know, these last 5 years of with Sleep Number in the last 5 years of my career have only been consistently good, getting better.

And so, um, and I, I, I obviously pay that to my, my, my rest of my recovery, you know, that's where I'm able to be the, you know, the same person every single day and the same player every single day.

So, you know, without Sleep Number, I don't think that I'm able to continue to keep putting up the numbers that I do.

Awesome, thank you so much for taking the time.

I appreciate it.

Thank you for having me.