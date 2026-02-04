Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Give Honest Thoughts on Joe Burrow

You two are two of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Be honest.

How lucky is Joe Burrow to have you as his wide receivers?

Um, since I've heard it like that, I would probably say he's pretty lucky to have two of the best receiver.

How so?

Well, like you just said, there's two of the best receivers in the league coming with a great quarterback, making it easier for him.

You're making it easier for us.

Always a touchdown.

No.

Is there healthy competition between the two of you when it comes to on-field performance?

Uh, the, sometimes we, you know, we have our competition, but most of the time we, we want each other to be great at the end of the day, so.

Your guys' team is so talented and the expectation will always be the playoffs, at least as long as you two are on the team.

Um, what is stopping this team from getting over the hump?

Um, I don't know.

You say it's, it's us.

Maybe, maybe it's us, you know what I'm saying.

Who knows, but, um, yeah , I wanna say the biggest thing is just trying to find like our real identity, you know what I'm saying?

We know who our identity is, but finding it and embracing it is the biggest thing.

Yeah, just play complimentary football at the end of the day.

I mean, I feel like that's what we've been not doing the past few years is playing complimentary football where the the defense is playing good, the offense is not playing good, you know what I'm saying?

Offense might be playing good, the defense might not be playing good, and then special teams as well.

So if we put all three of those together, I feel like, you know what I'm saying, we'll be all right.

If Joe Burrow was healthy this past season, how different do you think your season would have looked?

Playoffs, he's in you.

Playoffs are bus he's in.

Joe Burrow, he seems to be good at everything.

He's an elite quarterback, he's a fashionable guy.

He's got a winning smile.

What is one thing he's not good at?

Um, he's smiling over there.

I'm trying to think.

Skateboarding skateboarding is that a hobby?

No, OK, just very bad at it.

I don't, I don't if it's a hobby of it, right?

That's true.

He's a big video game guy, isn't he?

Yeah, good at that.

He's not that good at that, I've never played with him.

I played with him one time.

He was like.

Um, I have to ask you, I had TO here earlier today, legendary wide receiver.

He told me that he thinks Tom Brady should not make the Hall of Fame on his first try because of all the cheating stuff.

Do you guys have an opinion on that?

I I've never heard that.

It's a hot take.

I think it's a hot take, crazy hot.

He didn't think it was a hot take.

No, that's a hot take for sure.

Um, I still think he should .

You still think you should make the Hall of Fame in his first draft?

Has he did that thing , football?

Has he done it his whole career?

No, I, so he's fine.

He should be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

TO is wrong, yeah.

All right, you guys have teamed up with Overtime.

Tell me what you got going on with them.

Yeah, so we teamed up with Overtime to launch a podcast called Chasing No One.

Me and T starred in it, so we're gonna try to get into as many as many topic as possible, try to reach as many platforms as possible and, you know, have guests on the show.

Nice.

I love seeing athletes get into the sports media world.

Who is one dream guest that you guys want on the show?

Who's that?

My dream guest is probably I wanna try to get like somebody like the Undertaker on, you know what I'm saying?

That's different, you know what I'm saying?

That's different.

Big WWE guy, nice, especially growing up, man.

Undertaker, that was my guy.

Who's your favorite wrestler of all time?

Is it Undertaker?

It's probably John Cena.

John Cena is my favorite.

Then Randy Orton and Dan Undertaker.

Gosh, OK.

How'd you?

No, I'm a big Ramsey studio guy.

How did you feel about the way John Cena's WWE career ended?

Fans were upset about that.

I didn't like that .

He didn't like it.

I didn't like it.

I, I wish he would have went out on like a bang, but you know it is what it is.

He is bro.

Yeah, awesome.

Thanks so much, guys.

Appreciate it.