Jayden Daniels: 'I Love Eagles Fans'

Appreciate you guys for having me.

We're gonna, you're a cover star over here.

No, I know, yeah, it was, it was awesome.

It's a blessing to be, you know, one of the cover stars Sports Illustrated, especially growing up and seeing all that.

So, uh, we love you.

Um, OK, we are gonna play a fun game of yes or no questions, all right?

So I'm gonna, I'm gonna throw out some questions.

You'll give me a, a yes or a no.

California has the best athletes.

The best athletes come from California.

What would you say to those guys in the NFL though, that the Florida boys, the Georgia boys, they're all just biased at the end of the day.

I know they could say I'm biased, but I mean it's literally proven we produce.

I mean we have the greatest football player of all time from California, Tom Brady, so.

Do you think California produces the best quarterbacks?

100%, yeah, 1000.

Sam Darnold in the Super Bowl right now from Southern California.

You got me, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young.

I mean, if you want to go Josh Allen, Northern California, Aaron Rodgers, I mean the list goes on.

Enough said.

All goes on.

A hot dog is a sandwich.

No, I mean, a hot dog is a hot dog to me.

I don't, I don't, I don't know.

I don't consider it a sandwich.

OK.

Moms deserve flowers on Valentine's Day.

Uh, no, I'm playing.

I'm playing I'm playing.

Yes, yes, yes.

You showed, you showed a woman in your life love.

Um, OK, I love that.

The Commanders will win the NFC East next season.

Yeah, I mean, yeah, I'm not going to say no.

I'm confident in that we got to go out there and prove it, but yeah, I'm not going to say no.

What's it going to take?

Us to win some football games.

All right, enough said.

Uh, LSU will win a nattie with Lane Kiffin.

Yeah, I mean, I hope so.

I hope so.

Were you a fan of the hire?

Yeah, yes, I am, um, indoor stadiums are ruining football, ruining football.

Uh, some people think, you know, you should play in the elements.

I'm from California so oh yeah, I'm from California, so, uh, I got mixed emotions.

I, I only like the cold on game days.

I don't like living in the cold really so I'm from California, so LeBron over Jordan.

Yeah, because I, well, Kobe is my GOAT, but then LeBron's 2 for me, so yes.

Eagles fans are the most obnoxious in sports.

That's the only fans I know.

I love Eagles fans.

I love them?

I mean they just embody what Philly brings, uh, and be able to go out there and play against them, uh, it's kind of just that thing and like their environment is kind of like the closest thing you can get to a college environment.

Oh, that's a good point.

OK, do they kind of give you more, more fuel?

Yeah, for sure if you go out there you could beat Philly and Philly is that, that's a different type, but their fans bring it, man, especially, you know, as we're rivals with them in the NFC, uh, in the East.

So, uh, I love playing against them.

I love that.

