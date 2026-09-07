10 Streaks On the Line During the 2026 NFL Season

When the 2026 NFL season kicks off, there won’t only be wins and losses at stake every week. As players and teams look to secure wins, some will also look to keep various streaks alive. Between postseason appearances, playoff droughts and statistical milestones, there are several streaks on the line heading into the year.

As the season approaches, here are 10 notable streaks on the line in 2026.

The Steelers’ streak of non-losing seasons

The Steelers famously never finished a season with a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era, ending every year with a record of .500 or better. Pittsburgh hasn’t had a losing season since 2003, 23 years ago. The Steelers no longer have Tomlin as head coach after he stepped down in January, but will look to keep the streak alive under Mike McCarthy. At the very least, Tomlin will keep his streak alive by spending the season on NBC’s broadcasting team.

The Bills’ streak of playoff trips

After the Chiefs missed the playoffs last year, ending their own absurd seven-year streak of making the AFC championship game, the Bills took over the longest active streak of consecutive playoff appearances. The Bills have made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, winning at least one playoff game in each of their past six appearances. Their streak of consecutive division title victories ended last season when the Patriots won the AFC East, but their playoff-berth streak remains alive.

Over in the NFC, the Eagles hold the longest streak of playoff appearances in the conference. Philadelphia has made the playoffs every year since 2021. While they haven’t won a playoff game in all those appearances, their streak is highlighted by their second Super Bowl championship in 2024.

Postseason droughts

Some players and teams are trying to extend streaks in 2026, but the Jets hope to end their playoff-missing streak finally. The Jets hold the NFL’s longest active playoff drought and have not made the postseason since the 2010 season. They are not expected to be postseason contenders this year, but will nonetheless look to end the streak.

Along with the Jets, the Falcons, who hold the NFL’s second-longest active playoff drought, will look to end their drought and make the postseason for the first time since 2017. Every other NFL team has made the postseason this decade.

Jets’ record streak without an interception

The Jets are looking to break not only their postseason drought, but their streak for games without an interception. The Jets went an entire season without intercepting a pass in 2025, a record no team wants on their résumé, and one that is especially brutal given their coach, Aaron Glenn, was a corner who intercepted 41 passes over his own career. The last time the Jets intercepted a pass was in Week 18 of the 2024 season, when they intercepted then-Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley twice in a 32–20 win.

Jared Goff’s consecutive games with a touchdown pass streak

Jared Goff currently holds the longest active streak for the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass. He’s thrown a touchdown in 23 consecutive games, dating back to Week 13 of the 2024 season, or the Lions’ Thanksgiving matchup that year.

Goff is a long way off from Drew Brees’s record of 54 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, but he can still keep his streak alive this season and move up the all-time list. Given the Lions boast the NFL’s easiest schedule and one of the best offenses, Goff should have a good shot at keeping the streak going for a while longer.

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Josh Allen’s consecutive starts streak by a quarterback

The NFL’s current Iron Man at quarterback, Josh Allen, has started 122 consecutive games and has not missed a game since his rookie season. This is the longest active streak among any quarterback and tied for eighth at the position all-time. While he is still a long way off from Brett Favre’s record of 297 consecutive starts by a quarterback, he will look to extend his durability into 2026 and start all 17 games once more.

Jake Matthews’s consecutive starts streak

Allen holds the longest active consecutive start streak for a quarterback, but Falcons tackle Jake Matthews holds the longest such streak among all positions. Matthews, the son of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews, has started 196 consecutive games, a streak dating back to his rookie year in 2014.

Consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons

Mike Evans’s streak of consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons unfortunately came to an end in 2025 due to injury. Evans holds the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career and tied Jerry Rice’s record for the most in a row at any point in a career.

There is no receiver in the NFL coming close to Evans or Rice’s mark, but there are several receivers with 1,000-yard receiving season streaks of their own. The most notable players are Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Both receivers have recorded 1,000 yards in every season of their careers thus far, with Jefferson doing so six times and Chase five times.

Myles Garrett’s double-digit sack streak

Myles Garrett will look to continue his streak of double-digit sack seasons in Los Angeles this season. Garrett recorded his eighth consecutive season with double-digit sacks in 2025, breaking the official single-season sack record in the process. He also holds the record for the most consecutive seasons with 12-or-more sacks since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Garrett has notched 12-plus sacks in six consecutive seasons.

Micah Parsons’s 12-plus-sack season streak

Garrett isn’t the only player with a penchant for 12-sack seasons. Micah Parsons has begun his career with five consecutive seasons of 12 or more sacks, and will try to keep that streak alive in 2026. It won’t be easy because Parsons is expected to be sidelined at the beginning of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.