Three Texans to Watch in Saturday’s Preseason Finale vs. Lions
The Houston Texans will battle the Detroit Lions on the road Saturday in their preseason finale.
Houston opened the preseason with a loss to the Vikings but rebounded with a home win against the Panthers last week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud played on two drives last week, finding wide receiver Nico Collins for a touchdown in his second drive.
Houston will likely rest the majority of its starters in its final preseason game, following what most squads do in their last exhibition contest.
Here are three Texans to watch against the Lions:
RB Woody Marks
After going for only four yards on three carries in the first preseason game, rookie running back Woody Marks looked much better against the Panthers.
The first-year back finished Saturday’s contest with 40 yards on seven touches, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Marks had 15 more yards then the next leading running back — Nick Chubb with 25 — and recorded a team-long rush of 12 yards.
Veteran running back Joe Mixon likely won’t be ready for the Texans’ regular season opener. Chubb, another NFL veteran, likely will be Mixon’s replacement if he’s unable to play. But Marks, along with Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale, will compete for backup reps.
Houston selected Marks with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after one season at USC and three at Mississippi State. Marks had a career-best 1,133 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a senior for the Trojans.
KR/PR Braxton Berrios
Texans wideout Braxton Berrios has made a name for himself as a quality specialist in the NFL, and he could solidify his spot on the 53-man roster with a quality game against the Lions.
Berrios impressed against the Panthers, returning two punts for 15 yards and a kickoff for 21 yards. In the game before, Berrios had a nine-yard punt return and a 24-yard kick return.
Berrios has previously played for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. His most successful season came in 2021, when Berrios earned First-Team All-Pro honors with the Jets.
TE Harrison Bryant
The Texans acquired tight end Harrison Bryant last week when they shipped wide receiver John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bryant is entering his sixth year as an NFL tight end. He played his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns after winning the John Mackey Award at Florida Atlantic in 2019. Bryant played with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, finishing the year with only 89 yards on nine catches.
Dalton Schultz is really the only lock to make the roster from the Texans’ tight end room. After him, Bryant, Irv Smith Jr., Tre’ McKitty and Cade Stover are competing for a place on the active roster.
If Bryant plays on Saturday, he can prove that he’s a veteran presence needed in the Texans’ offense.