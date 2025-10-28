Texans Give Update on TE Cade Stover’s Injury Status
The Houston Texans have been without the services of tight end Cade Stover following the first week of the season, as the second-year pass-catcher had gone down with a broken foot vs. the LA Rams that's kept him listed on the Injured Reserve list leading into the midway point of the year.
But during Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' press conference ahead of their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos, he would drop some new intel on the status of injured tight end.
"Cade's doing a good job. He's working his way back," Ryans said of Cade Stover's injury. "We'll see where he ends up, but he's doing a good job here working out with our guys here on the side. He's doing a good job."
No exact timeline for Stover's return, but a good indication that the tight end is working efficiently in the background at the Texans' facility, and has the expectation to be back in the mix at some point donw the line this season.
DeMeco Ryans Gives No Timeline for Cade Stover's Return
Heading into the season, Stover was expected to have a decent role in the Texans' offense as their starting tight end. During his first season in Houston for 2024, he had 15 receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Before going down early this year, he had four catches to his name vs. the Rams for 22 yards.
Since being out of the mix, Dalton Schultz has been the one to take over as the Texans' starting tight end, and thus far, has had a productive start to the year. In seven games, he has 32 catches for 308 yards, currently second on the team in receiving yards behind only Nico Collins.
As Stover remains out of the fold and on IR for the Texans, Schultz will be the one to hold down the position, along with Harrison Bryant filling in as the second tight end on the depth chart––but based on Ryan’s comments, it might not be long until Stover gets a chance to suit up once again this season.
