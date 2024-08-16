Houston Texans Becoming Super Bowl Contender? Danielle Hunter Helps
The Houston Texans have some new faces on the roster this season, including veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter.
Hunter, who grew up in the Houston area, spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, making four Pro Bowls including last season, where he had a career-high 16.5 sacks.
Hunter added a sack in last week's preseason win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that has excited Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon.
"You don't want to make too much of a single preseason game, but I think Danielle Hunter is going to feast in this Houston defense. He and Will Anderson Jr. could be unstoppable, and the offense shouldn't miss a beat either. Is this a Super Bowl contender? I'm getting there," Gagnon writes.
READ MORE: Houston Texans' Cam Akers Wants to Do 'Anything He Can' to Help Team
The Texans are hoping their veteran additions along with the development of their younger players will help them reach the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history.
The Texans are set to host the New York Giants in the preseason tomorrow at 12 noon CT.
READ MORE: How To Watch New York Giants vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Coach Details C.J. Stroud's Growth In Year Two
• Houston Texans WR 'Exactly What You Want', Says Coach DeMeco Ryans
• Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock, Other Rookies 'Laser Focued' During Preseason
• Texans Head Coach Claims Rookie TE Has Been 'Most Consistent Player On The Team'