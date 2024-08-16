Texans Daily

Houston Texans Becoming Super Bowl Contender? Danielle Hunter Helps

Danielle Hunter could help the Houston Texans go to the next level.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) passes against pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) passes against pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans have some new faces on the roster this season, including veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Hunter, who grew up in the Houston area, spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, making four Pro Bowls including last season, where he had a career-high 16.5 sacks.

Hunter added a sack in last week's preseason win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that has excited Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon.

"You don't want to make too much of a single preseason game, but I think Danielle Hunter is going to feast in this Houston defense. He and Will Anderson Jr. could be unstoppable, and the offense shouldn't miss a beat either. Is this a Super Bowl contender? I'm getting there," Gagnon writes.

The Texans are hoping their veteran additions along with the development of their younger players will help them reach the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history.

The Texans are set to host the New York Giants in the preseason tomorrow at 12 noon CT.

