How To Watch New York Giants vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
The Houston Texans are 1-1 through their first two preseason games of the 2024 season, losing their first matchup against the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame game where the starters didn't touch the field and then a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend where the starters saw limited action.
The Texans will now return home to Houston for the first game of 2024 inside NRG stadium as they play host to the visiting New York Giants on Saturday afternoon.
The Texans starters are once again expected to get some run in this one along with the Giants' starters including quarterback Daniel Jones making his return since tearing his ACL last season.
Kickoff Time
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Saturday, August 17th, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV & Streaming Options
KTRK - ABC13 and livestreaming on HoustonTexans.com
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Line: Houston Texans -2.5
Over/Under: 40
