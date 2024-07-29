Texans Daily

BREAKING: Houston Texans DE Denico Autry Suspended 6 Games

Denico Autry won't make his Houston Texans debut until Week 7 at the earliest.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) nears a sack against Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.
Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) nears a sack against Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA
In this story:

The Houston Texans defense suffered a big blow on Monday as it was announced that defensive end Denico Autry would be suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

“It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance," Autry said in his statement. "I want to apologize to the Texans organizations, my teammates and the fans for any distraction this may cause. Finally, I want to assure our fans that my commitment to competing to the best of my ability has only grown and I look forward to returning to the field."

READ MORE: Texans Dalton Schultz Feels ‘Significantly’ Better Entering Second Season in Offense

Autry, who turned 34 earlier this month, signed a two-year deal with the Texans this offseason after coming off an 11.5-sack season with the Tennessee Titans, which was the best of his career.

Now, the Texans will adjust and await Autry's return, which could come as soon as Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 20.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.

Read More Houston Texans News

•WATCH: Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs Makes Incredible One-Hand Catch at Training Camp

•2025 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans Land Ohio State WR

•Houston Texans Running Back Praises Addition Of Veteran Joe Mixon

•Houston Texans' Dameon Pierce 'Feels Good' Following Disappointing Year

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News