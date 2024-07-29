BREAKING: Houston Texans DE Denico Autry Suspended 6 Games
The Houston Texans defense suffered a big blow on Monday as it was announced that defensive end Denico Autry would be suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.
“It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance," Autry said in his statement. "I want to apologize to the Texans organizations, my teammates and the fans for any distraction this may cause. Finally, I want to assure our fans that my commitment to competing to the best of my ability has only grown and I look forward to returning to the field."
Autry, who turned 34 earlier this month, signed a two-year deal with the Texans this offseason after coming off an 11.5-sack season with the Tennessee Titans, which was the best of his career.
Now, the Texans will adjust and await Autry's return, which could come as soon as Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 20.
