Texans Dalton Schultz Feels ‘Significantly’ Better Entering Second Season in Offense
The Houston Texans worked hard this offseason to improve their roster and contend for a Super Bowl in 2024. One part of that was re-signing tight end Dalton Schultz to a three-year extension with the team.
Schultz signed with the Texans on a one-year deal as a free agent in 2023 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and showed enough for the Texans to want to bring him back as a featured option for quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2024.
As with most job changes, there is a learning curve, and this was no different for Schultz, who had just switched teams. He had to learn a new playbook, scheme, and everything else that comes along with joining a new franchise.
When speaking to the media following training camp practice, Schultz explained why he feels much better about the offense in year two compared to his first season in Houston.
“Significantly, I would say more so obviously recognizing what is being allied, getting in and out but also the run concepts and understanding exactly how we are teaching it and having a year of mistakes sometimes," Schultz said.
"Being able to work through it, we are starting to see how it should look, this is how it should play out. Just getting that comfortability with all of us, especially in the blocking scheme. On something we spend a lot of time on in OTA’s and when pads come on, we are finally starting to see some fruits from our labors. So, it definitely helps, for sure."
Now entering his second season with Houston, Schultz will compete with several other Texans' offensive weapons for targets after the team added Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to the roster to join Schultz, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell. Schultz may not see the results he saw a season ago with so many mouths to feed, but the one thing we do know is that he will have his opportunities now that he has another offseason with the franchise under his belt.
