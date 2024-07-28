Houston Texans Running Back Praises Addition Of Veteran Joe Mixon
The Houston Texans are in the thick of training camp as they prepare for the Hall of Fame Game, which is less than a week away. The team has now gotten a good look at its newest additions alongside its rising young core.
With head coach DeMeco Ryans headed into his second season, the team should be able to improve on their 10-win season a year ago. The offense is also led by CJ Stroud, a star quarterback heading into his second season in the league.
If there's not enough to be excited about among the Texans' returners on both sides of the ball -- the club added wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon and defensive lineman Danielle Hunter this offseason.
Returning running back Dameon Pierce is excited to have Mixon in the running back room as a leader and strong example for himself in his young career.
"Man, I'm not going to lie, I love having Joe. I love having -- I've had veteran guys in the room... I've never played with a guy like Joe. A back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in this league," Pierce said. "That's somebody I aspire to be. That's something I aspire to do," Pierce explained. "That's something I think every back wants in this league, especially being a young guy."
In 2022 -- Pierce was a starter for each of his 13 games played. Last season, he took a backseat to Devin Singletary, only starting in seven of his 14 games played. He's looking to bounce back this season playing alongside Mixon, and he's also learning from him while doing so.
With Mixon sidelined with a minor injury, Pierce is leading the running back room and has been impressive in his time doing so. It helps for him to have a running back he once admired in his ear on the sideline, too.
