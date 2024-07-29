2025 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans Land Ohio State WR
The Houston Texans are viewed as one of the deepest teams in the NFL. They don't have many holes on their roster, which could make the direction of their next first-round pick a tricky one.
Bleacher Report Brett Sobleski suggests that the Texans could take Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who went No. 31 to Houston in his latest mock draft.
"Emeka Egbuka can't possibly think of a better situation at the professional level than reuniting with quarterback C.J. Stroud," Sobleski writes. "Two seasons ago, Egbuka caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards. His numbers were nearly on par with Marvin Harrison Jr.'s. Last year, Egbuka dealt with an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. It limited his effectiveness and production. Despite being a potential early-round draft pick, the now-senior returned to campus. The Texans are quite talented at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs, Robert Woods, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. However, the first two aren't signed beyond the upcoming season. A trio of Collins, Dell and Egbuka as long-term targets for Stroud has strong potential to be elite."
Reuniting Stroud and Egbuka sounds like a good idea in theory, but it's hard to imagine the Texans drafting a receiver early in next year's draft. The team is stacked at the position currently, and the logic doesn't make much sense.
Egbuka may be the best player available on Houston's board in this hypothetical scenario, but the Texans will likely have other pressing needs to use their first-round pick.
