BREAKING: Houston Texans Extend Star Wide Receiver Nico Collins to Huge Multiyear Contract
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will stay put after agreeing to a three-year deal worth around $24 million per year.
The former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Michigan entered the league and put up some solid stats during his first couple of years with the franchise.
In 2023, however, Collins burst onto the scene, catching 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns from rookie QB C.J. Stroud - becoming just the fourth Texans' wide receiver to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark, joining DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, and Brandin Cooks.
The Texans' offense was one of the most potent in the entire league in 2023 and will look to continue their torrid pace in 2024. With Collins securing his second NFL contract, that should only make them feel more comfortable with the direction of the team. In addition to Collins, Stroud will once again have dynamic players to get the ball to in Dalton Schultz, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Joe Mixon out of the backfield.
