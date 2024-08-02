Can Houston Texans UDFA LB Make 53-Man Roster?

Texans Daily

The Houston Texans could have a surprise addition to the team after training camp.

Sep 29, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) reacts to a tackle for loss in the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans' roster stands at 90 for the moment, but by the end of training camp, the list must dwindle to 53.

Undrafted free agents usually make up a majority of the cuts, but a few always find a way on to the roster. For the Texans, that could be BYU linebacker Max Tooley, according to Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine.

"Max Tooley's path to making the Houston Texans' roster lies in his ability to play special teams and his pass coverage," Ballentine writes. "Being a bottom-of-the-depth-chart linebacker in the league usually entails playing just about everywhere on special teams. At 6'2" and 225 pounds with a reasonable 4.58-second 40-yard dash, Tooley should be able to contribute in that department. Tooley also had solid ball production for a linebacker at BYU with seven career interceptions and eight pass breakups. He's already earned a shoutout from veteran safety Jimmie Ward for the skills he's shown in camp. It doesn't hurt that his primary competition for a roster spot might come from fellow rookie Jamal Hill, who was only a sixth-round pick."

Tooley recorded two tackles in the Texans' Hall of Fame Game last night against the Chicago Bears, which shows that he is getting looks from the coaching staff.

If Tooley can continue to improve throughout the rest of training camp, he could build a solid case to be included in the final 53.

