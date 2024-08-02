Can Houston Texans UDFA LB Make 53-Man Roster?
The Houston Texans' roster stands at 90 for the moment, but by the end of training camp, the list must dwindle to 53.
Undrafted free agents usually make up a majority of the cuts, but a few always find a way on to the roster. For the Texans, that could be BYU linebacker Max Tooley, according to Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine.
"Max Tooley's path to making the Houston Texans' roster lies in his ability to play special teams and his pass coverage," Ballentine writes. "Being a bottom-of-the-depth-chart linebacker in the league usually entails playing just about everywhere on special teams. At 6'2" and 225 pounds with a reasonable 4.58-second 40-yard dash, Tooley should be able to contribute in that department. Tooley also had solid ball production for a linebacker at BYU with seven career interceptions and eight pass breakups. He's already earned a shoutout from veteran safety Jimmie Ward for the skills he's shown in camp. It doesn't hurt that his primary competition for a roster spot might come from fellow rookie Jamal Hill, who was only a sixth-round pick."
READ MORE: Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Suspended in Third Quarter; Why?
Tooley recorded two tackles in the Texans' Hall of Fame Game last night against the Chicago Bears, which shows that he is getting looks from the coaching staff.
If Tooley can continue to improve throughout the rest of training camp, he could build a solid case to be included in the final 53.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Read More Houston Texans News
•Where Did Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Land in NFL Top 100 Players List?
•Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Status Revealed vs. Chicago Bears
•Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game
•Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension