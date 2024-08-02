Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Suspended in Third Quarter; Why?
The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears are heading to the locker room after inclement weather has landed in the area.
The game was delayed after Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 58-yard field goal wide right with 3:36 left in the third quarter. The Bears led 21-17 when the two teams went to the locker room.
The Bears took the lead with 11:39 left in the third quarter after backup quarterback Brett Rypien threw a 9-yard touchdown to receiver Collin Johnson, his second of the evening. The touchdown pass marked the third of the night for Rypien, who also has 116 yards on an 11 of 15 passing night.
It remains to be seen whether the Texans and Bears will resume the game, but with the stakes at the exhibition level and weather pouring in for the foreseeable future, football might be done in Canton for the night.
Update: The game has been called.
