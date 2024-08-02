Texans Daily

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Suspended in Third Quarter; Why?

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears are taking a break in the Hall of Fame Game.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) reacts with wide receiver John Metchie III (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) reacts with wide receiver John Metchie III (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears are heading to the locker room after inclement weather has landed in the area.

The game was delayed after Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 58-yard field goal wide right with 3:36 left in the third quarter. The Bears led 21-17 when the two teams went to the locker room.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Tight End Carted Off Field With Lower-Body Injury

The Bears took the lead with 11:39 left in the third quarter after backup quarterback Brett Rypien threw a 9-yard touchdown to receiver Collin Johnson, his second of the evening. The touchdown pass marked the third of the night for Rypien, who also has 116 yards on an 11 of 15 passing night.

It remains to be seen whether the Texans and Bears will resume the game, but with the stakes at the exhibition level and weather pouring in for the foreseeable future, football might be done in Canton for the night.

Update: The game has been called.

READ MORE: Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Third Quarter Live Game Updates

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Read More Houston Texans News

•Where Did Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Land in NFL Top 100 Players List?

•Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Status Revealed vs. Chicago Bears

•Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game

•Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News