Dallas Cowboys Trade for Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce in Mock Deal
The Houston Texans have Dameon Pierce in the backfield, and he could be a top running back for a number of teams in the league. However, in Houston, he'll play second string behind Joe Mixon.
Pierce's status as a backup that could be a starter should behoove teams to trade for him on the open market.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests the idea of the Texans trading Pierce to the Dallas Cowboys for a sixth-round pick.
"The Texans don't seem to have Pierce in the plans after trading for Joe Mixon, signing Cam Akers and drafting Jawhar Jordan in the sixth round. The Cowboys could make a low-risk move by giving up a Day 3 pick to give him a shot at winning a role in camp," Ballentine writes.
The Texans have the depth at the position and the recent signing of Akers could be reason enough to move on from Pierce. However, Pierce can still be a very good running back and the Texans shouldn't just let him go without getting some significant value for him. A sixth-round pick simply won't cut it.
Every team in the NFL needs depth in order to succeed, and having Pierce as "depth" is probably more valuable than any future draft pick would command at the moment.
