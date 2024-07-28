Texans Daily

Dallas Cowboys Trade for Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce in Mock Deal

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce could be on the trade block.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) catches a pass during warm ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) catches a pass during warm ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans have Dameon Pierce in the backfield, and he could be a top running back for a number of teams in the league. However, in Houston, he'll play second string behind Joe Mixon.

Pierce's status as a backup that could be a starter should behoove teams to trade for him on the open market.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Trade for Washington Commanders DT in Mock Deal

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests the idea of the Texans trading Pierce to the Dallas Cowboys for a sixth-round pick.

"The Texans don't seem to have Pierce in the plans after trading for Joe Mixon, signing Cam Akers and drafting Jawhar Jordan in the sixth round. The Cowboys could make a low-risk move by giving up a Day 3 pick to give him a shot at winning a role in camp," Ballentine writes.

The Texans have the depth at the position and the recent signing of Akers could be reason enough to move on from Pierce. However, Pierce can still be a very good running back and the Texans shouldn't just let him go without getting some significant value for him. A sixth-round pick simply won't cut it.

Every team in the NFL needs depth in order to succeed, and having Pierce as "depth" is probably more valuable than any future draft pick would command at the moment.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.

Read More Houston Texans News

•Houston Texans Standout DE Lands on NFL's Top 100 Players Ranking

•Former Houston Texans Superstar Ranked Top 25 NFL Player Since 2000

•Former Houston Texans Star At His Happiest With Division Rival

•Why Danielle Hunter Improves Houston Texans in Practice

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News