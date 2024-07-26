Texans Daily

Houston Texans Trade for Washington Commanders DT in Mock Deal

The Houston Texans could boost their defensive line before the start of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans have made some changes to the defensive line during the offseason, acquiring several key pieces including Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry. However, they shouldn't be satisfied.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Texans should trade a future seventh-round pick to the Washington Commanders for defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.

"This wouldn't be an earth-shattering move, but it does address a need that could hurt the Texans down the road if it isn't addressed. The Texans have made a lot of moves to go from plucky underdog to legitimate contenders," Ballentine writes. "But tertiary needs like defensive line depth still need some work. For instance, the Texans have acquired Foley Fatukasi and Denico Autry from AFC South rivals to form a good interior duo. But after that is a slightly less impressive tandem of Tim Settle and Mario Edwards. There isn't a lot of youth at the position to get excited about. But taking a swing on Phidarian Mathis could change that. He's a 2022 second-round pick who has struggled to make his mark since being drafted by Washington."

Mathis, 26, tore his meniscus in his first NFL game in 2022 and made just eight tackles in 2023. The Commanders added Mathis as a contingency plan if they were unable to sign Daron Payne, but they were able to come to an agreement with him.

With Payne, Jonathan Allen and second-round pick Johnny Newton, the Commanders don't need Mathis' services. The Texans could add a low-risk, high-reward player in Mathis who could help bolster the team's run defense going into the season.

