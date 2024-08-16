Houston Texans' Cam Akers Wants to Do 'Anything He Can' to Help Team
Houston Texans running back Cam Akers, in particular, is up for a career-defining preseason. After suffering two achilles injuries, Akers is looking to bounce back after stints with the Los Angeles Rams -- his original club -- and the Minnesota Vikings.
The 25-year-old is staring at a big opportunity to earn the Texans' backup running back job. Dameon Pierce wasn't exactly productive last season, leaving Akers with a big chance to revive his once-promising career.
Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was complimentary of the Florida State product given his time with the club during preseason and training camp.
“It is easy to see Cam [Akers] is familiar with the outside zone scheme when he was in L.A. and Minnesota, they both did something pretty similar to what we do," Slowik said. "So, there is not a lot of conversation with him has to take place with how to run zone in general."
For Akers, it's convenient that he understands the running schemes so he can hit the ground running with the team as he lobbies for a spot on the 53-man roster and in the running back rotation. It hasn't been perfect, but the Texans running back is impressing early on.
"We have had to talk about other run schemes we do. We ran gap, we ran a lot of other stuff that he has had to adjust to a little bit, but he wants to know it all," Slowik continued. "He is thirsty for knowledge, he is always asking questions, he wants to make sure that when we put him in he is doing the right thing. He really wants to do anything he can to help us.”
Being familiar with the scheme is one thing, but the hunger Akers is carrying through preseason also happens to be popping out to head coach DeMeco Ryans and Slowik, as the offensive coordinator mentioned. The team needs a sure backup running back to Joe Mixon, and Akers' reliability might be the reason he's chosen to be such.
Slowik was asked about Akers' explosiveness, and he came back to reliability by the end of his statement.
“Yeah, I think it is easy to see in these preseason games," Slowik said of Akers. "The way he has gone out, the way he has made plays, he has made people miss in space, he has been at the right spot. He has had I think almost no mental mistakes, maybe one. But extremely reliable you see all of that.”
It'll be interesting to see the position battle for RB2 to play out. Whether it be Akers or Pierce -- the Texans' offense is still going to be elite behind the leadership of C.J. Stroud and a star-studded wide receiver corps.
