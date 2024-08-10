Houston Texans Starters Debut in Win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Houston Texans are heading home victorious after a 20-12 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium.
Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud and the first-team offense got a chance to play two drives together, and while they struggled to start on a three-and-out, Tank Dell got things going.
After a 22-yard punt return that got the Texans in Steelers territory, Dell was on the receiving end of a 34-yard pass from Stroud to give the Texans an early 7-0 lead.
READ MORE: Texans WR Tank Dell Scores Explosive Touchdown In First Game After Return From Gunshot Wound
The Texans tacked on 10 more points in the second quarter after a Dare Ogunobwale four-yard touchdown run and a 36-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn right before the end of the first half.
Many first-string defenders also got their chance to play their first football of the preseason, including defensive end Danielle Hunter, who logged his first sack in a Texans uniform.
In the second half, the backup defense surrendered a pair of touchdowns to the Steelers, but the Texans first-half lead was more than enough to seal the victory.
Pittsburgh had a chance to tie the game on the final drive, but it ended in an interception from second-year defensive back Brandon Hill, who went to college at Pitt and played inside Acrisure Stadium as a college athlete.
The Texans will now head back to Houston after a long trip in the midwest. They will host the New York Giants for their next preseason game on Saturday at 12 noon CT.
READ MORE: Who's Winning Houston Texans Starting DT Job at Training Camp?
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Rookie RBs Getting 'Wake-Up Call' in Training Camp
• Josh Allen’s Odd Response to Whether He Misses Texans' Stefon Diggs
• Houston Texans Rookie OT Earns Praise from Veteran Star
• NFL Power Rankings: Houston Texans Among Best Teams in League