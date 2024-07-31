Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reflects on Andre Johnson's Greatness
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will enshrine the class of 2024 on Saturday. Among the inductees will be former Houston Texans wide receiver and legend Andre Johnson. The Hall of Fame will coincide with the Texans' preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
Johnson began his career with the Texans as the No. 3 pick of the 2003 NFL Draft from the University of Miami. He played a significant role in the Texans' establishing themselves as a respectable franchise. Four years after his arrival, Johnson led the Texans to their first non-losing season in franchise history, with an 8-8 record in 2007.
Johnson helped the franchise achieve the feat alongside coach DeMeco Ryans, who received his lone Pro Bowl nod during the 2007 campaign.
“For me being a rookie coming in and watching Andre work, I’ve never seen anyone work like him on any team I’ve been on," Ryans said. "
It’s just the guy showed up every single day. He was the hardest worker, he was our best player and when your best player is your hardest worker, what example is that setting for the younger guys. It was a great example for me being a younger player and watching the way he worked and watching the way he went about his business."
As a seven-time Pro Bowler, Johnson was the inaugural member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2017. Johnson's former teammate, J.J. Watt, became the second inductee on Oct. 1.
Johnson finished his career ranked 11th all-time for most receiving yards with 14,185. In 2009, he became the second player in history to lead the NFL in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. He joined his idol Jerry Rice, who first achieved the feat in 1990.
"I always tell the story like me practicing and playing with Andre for six years, I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve seen him drop a football," Ryans said. "He was a very very special player and I always remember the Washington game. I think it was like an overtime game or 4th quarter, everyone knows the ball is going to Andre. They know it. We know it. They have like three guys on him and he still goes up and makes the play for us to win the game. Just outstanding player. The best I’ve seen."
