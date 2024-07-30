Texans Daily

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Status Revealed vs. Houston Texans

Will Caleb Williams make his NFL debut against the Houston Texans in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game?

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans circled Aug. 1 on their calendar for the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears and looked at a possible meeting with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. However, it doesn't appear to be in the cards.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Williams will not play in Thursday's game against the Texans. Second-year pro Tyson Bagent will draw the start.

READ MORE: Will Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud play in the Hall of Fame Game?

The Bears won't be playing their starters during the Hall of Fame Game, but they will still have three preseason games to get their players ready to go.

With the Bears not playing their first string, the Texans are likely to follow suit, sitting star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other starters.

Kickoff between the Bears and Texans is set for 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. The game can be watched on ESPN and ABC or streamed on the ESPN app.

READ MORE: Veteran Houston Texans Pass Rusher Receives Massive Multiple NFL Game Suspension

