Why Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans is Excited About WR Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans made a bold move this offseason by trading for Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills to add some experience to the offense.
Diggs has been part of many successful teams in the NFL, reaching the Conference Championship with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Now, he looks to go one step further with the Texans.
That all starts with a strong training camp, and Diggs is practicing what coach DeMeco Ryans preaches.
READ MORE: Big Fight Breaks Out During Houston Texans Training Camp Practice
"I preach competitive enthusiasm," Ryans said. "That’s everyone showing up and giving their best effort every single play and when guys show up that way then it makes everyone else better. That’s what training camp is all about. ... [Stefon] Diggs is competitive, but we have a team full of guys who are very competitive, and it shows every day that we are out here at practice, and I love to see it. You can talk about it, talk about it, talk about it, but when guys like Diggs show up and they put it into action on the field, that’s what it’s all about.”
Diggs is a player who can lead by example for a young Texans roster eager to take the next step. Houston got a small taste of success last season by winning the AFC South and their Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.
Now, Diggs will look to help the Texans get to new heights in hopes of getting to a new level of his own.
READ MORE: NFL MVP Odds: Where's Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud?
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
DeMeco Ryans Gives Significant Update on Texans' Starting Running Back’s Absence
Key Receivers Out During Day 5 of Texans' Training Camp: 'Every Player is Different'
Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil Ranking Revealed Amid NFL Top 100 Players of 2024