Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr.: Top 10 CB in NFL?

Derek Stingley Jr. has looked like a top three pick in his first two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was expected to eventually emerge into one of the league's top cornerbacks.

However, he might be ahead of schedule. Just two years into his career, Stingley is being recognized as the 10th-best cornerback in the NFL in an ESPN survey polling executives, coaches and scouts.

“Stingley went one pick ahead of Gardner in the 2022 draft -- Nos. 3 and 4, respectively -- and while Gardner captivated earlier, Stingley is validating his status, too. Stingley had major ball production in 2023, with five interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 11 games. His 31% ball-hawk rate led the league. This is a case where the stats and the eye-test skills match,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler writes.

The cornerbacks that ranked ahead of Stingley were Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), L'Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) and Patrick Surtain Ii (Denver Broncos).

Stingley is seen as a centerpiece for the defense and the team at-large, so it's important for him to be one of the league's top players at one of the most important positions. And the fact that he's on pace to only get better is a great sign for the Texans.

