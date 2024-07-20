Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr.: Top 10 CB in NFL?
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was expected to eventually emerge into one of the league's top cornerbacks.
However, he might be ahead of schedule. Just two years into his career, Stingley is being recognized as the 10th-best cornerback in the NFL in an ESPN survey polling executives, coaches and scouts.
“Stingley went one pick ahead of Gardner in the 2022 draft -- Nos. 3 and 4, respectively -- and while Gardner captivated earlier, Stingley is validating his status, too. Stingley had major ball production in 2023, with five interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 11 games. His 31% ball-hawk rate led the league. This is a case where the stats and the eye-test skills match,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler writes.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Highlights From Day 1 of Training Camp
The cornerbacks that ranked ahead of Stingley were Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), L'Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) and Patrick Surtain Ii (Denver Broncos).
Stingley is seen as a centerpiece for the defense and the team at-large, so it's important for him to be one of the league's top players at one of the most important positions. And the fact that he's on pace to only get better is a great sign for the Texans.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL