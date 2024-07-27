Houston Texans' Former First-Round Pick to Become 'Legitimate Star' This Season
The Houston Texans have had a rapid rebuild, turning things around after a three-win season in 2022 and winning ten games and a playoff game in 2023. Drafting well -- including star quarterback CJ Stroud -- has been essential to a rapid rebuild.
Now, the Texans have begun compiling star power around Stroud to build a contender while maximizing the quarterback's rookie quarterback. Adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon via trade this offseason means there are more stars in Houston ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Could the Texans have another star coming during the upcoming season -- this time from a player already on the roster? CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso took a look at former first-round picks who could emerge as stars in the upcoming NFL season, with Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. listed.
"Stingley looked like a first-round pick as a 18-year-old freshman at LSU back the the Tigers' legendary national-title winning season with Joe Burrow and Co.," Trapasso wrote. "Because he went before Sauce Gardner in the draft, then got injured, and Gardner went on to win Rookie of the Year, the Stingley pick was quickly deemed a colossal mistake. Fast forward to 2023, Stingley snagged five interceptions, knocked away 14 more en route to an unequivocal bounce-back year for the former No. 3 overall selection."
After a bounce-back campaign, Stingley hoists true star potential that can be realized as soon as this season with help from an improved roster. An incredible offseason by the Texans will help the cornerback break out as a true star.
"With a bolstered pass rush in Houston led by monster acquisition Danielle Hunter, and presumably the offense giving the Texans ample leads throughout the season, the cornerbacks are going to be in prime pounce mode for much of the year," Trapasso continued. "My prediction -- by the end of the 2024 season, it becomes a legitimate debate as to who's the better cornerback, Stingley or Gardner."
Houston would greatly benefit from Stingley growing into the potential the former No. 3 overall selection showed in college and built upon last season. Of course, Stingley must first be able to play 17 games -- something the Texans are holding out hope on.
