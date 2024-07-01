Houston Texans Linebacker Predicted By AI, 33rd Team To Be 2024 League Leader in Tackles
The Houston Texans put a ton of work in this offseason in an effort to improve their divisional-round visit in the playoffs last season by making trades, retaining their free agents, and signing outside FA to complete one of the more complete and talented rosters in the league.
A part of their incoming free agent class is linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair who exploded on the scene this past season playing for AFC South divisional rivals the Tennessee Titans.
READ MORE: Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals Thoughts on Danielle Hunter: 'He Is Unreal'
Before signing with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal, Al-Shaair finished fifth in the NFL in total tackles with 163 behind Bobby Wagner, Zaire Franklin, Alex Singleton, and Foy Oluokun. Before this explosive season, Al-Shaair spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers where he saw moderate playing time before becoming a full-time starter in Nashville.
Houston thought highly enough of what Al-Shaair was able to do a season ago to give him a nice contract to help sure up the defensive side of the ball when it comes to tackling and according to the 33rd Team's A.I. predictions, that should pay off as he is predicted to once again be one of the league leaders in the tackling category.
Al-Shaair is just reaching his true potential after going undrafted in large part due to a knee injury out of Florida Atlantic and will look to replicate his work from his time in Tennessee to Houston. The Texans have the pieces around him to make his job easy, but he will be relied upon to fill holes inside and make open-field tackles to become a solidifying component of a renovated defensive core.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter