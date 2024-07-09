Houston Texans Offensive Player Gives Major Injury Update Before Training Camp
The 2023 Houston Texans surprised many people by clinching the AFC South and winning a playoff game, but there were areas of concern throughout the season, specifically regarding their offensive line.
Prior to the season, the Texans knew they would be without starting left guard Kenyon Green after a shoulder injury, so they traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers' guard Kendrick Green for a fifth-round draft pick to help fill the void.
Green's playing time lasted only a short time into the 2023 season. He only saw action in four games to begin the year before being knocked out for the season due to a torn meniscus in his knee.
This was just the start of things for the 2023 Texans. Without two of their guards, they also went three games without star tackle Laremy Tunsil, ten games without other tackle Tytus Howard, and ten games without center Juice Scruggs.
All of the aforementioned players are healthy now, entering the 2024 season as we gear up for training camp, and Kendrick is excited to get back into the swing of things as he competes for the starting left guard spot with Kenyon.
"I think it's going to be fun. I'm excited," Green recently said of vying for a starting role, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. "I know a lot of other guys are excited. So we're going to get after it and see how it comes out."
Despite the injury troubles along the offensive line last season, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud still put up fantastic numbers on his way to earning Offensive Rookie of the Year. With the line now in reasonably decent shape, the Texans have reloaded their offense. They will look to take another step in the right direction toward a Lombardi Trophy, with Kendrick's focus now on beating Kenyon to lockdown the starting left guard gig.
