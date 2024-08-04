Houston Texans QB DeMeco Ryans Reveals Preseason Goals
The Houston Texans' weekend in Canton is coming to a close after the Hall of Fame Game and Andre Johnson's enshrinement ceremony.
Now that they are moving on, the Texans can focus on the rest of training camp and the preseason and what they want to accomplish over the next three weeks.
“In these games, I just look for guys who go out and execute their job and that's always shows who can play when the lights are on," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Guys that aren't overthinking and go out and play fast and they can execute what we've been asking them to do. Not doing a lot offensively on defense, but we just want to see who can go out and just play and that's what you see. Some guys step up in these moments and some guys have a longer way to go. But you learn from it and you build from it. You see how guys, where they start. It is not about where they started. It's about how they show up next week. So that's what I'm most excited to see is how guys show up the following week."
READ MORE: Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reflects on Andre Johnson's Greatness
Guys that are afraid of the moment in the preseason will be the same when the stakes get higher, and Ryans is looking to find out who those players are now before the season truly gets underway.
If the Texans can execute their game plans over the next few weeks in practice and in the preseason, they should be able to ride some momentum going into the regular season when they play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.
