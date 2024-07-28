Houston Texans WR Noah Brown Among Top Trade Targets in NFL
The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new wide receiver, and they may look towards the Houston Texans to help them out.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests a deal that would send Noah Brown to the Saints for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
"Noah Brown is coming off an underrated season in Houston," Ballentine writes. "While he was overshadowed by Tank Dell and Nico Collins, he did contribute 33 receptions for 567 yards and two touchdowns. Brown excels with the ball in his hands and had the fourth-highest YAC score from ESPN Analytics' receiver tracking stats. He was also one of the more efficient receivers in the league, averaging 10.3 yards per target and was fourth in yards per reception. Unfortunately for him, the Texans are going to have a hard time utilizing him. Stefon Diggs arrival, combined with a healthy Dell and Collins returning on a new contract will minimize his role. He could be a much bigger part of the Saints offense."
Brown, 28, caught a career-best 567 receiving yards this past season despite making just 33 receptions in 10 games. He could be really good if he's in a position to succeed. However, he isn't quite in that with the Texans.
He's the fourth receiver at best with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell ahead of him on depth chart, and the Texans may be able to extract some value from him by making a deal in the middle of training camp.
