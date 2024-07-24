Texans Daily

'True Pro' Azeez Al-Shaair Brings Experience to Houston Texans Defense

Azeez Al-Shaair is familiar with DeMeco Ryans' system, and that should help him get acclimated with the Houston Texans quickly.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair Is interviewed during the after the season locker clean-outs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair Is interviewed during the after the season locker clean-outs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA
The Houston Texans have some new faces on the defensive side of the ball this season, including linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who signed with the team after spending a season with the Tennessee Titans.

Before Al-Shaair joined the Titans, he spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, where Texans coach DeMeco Ryans previously served as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

Al-Shaair joining the Texans and reuniting with Ryans is making an impact on the unit as a whole.

"Azeez is a true pro, a guy that’s really locked in, a guy that’s really not letting anything slide," defensive back Jalen Pitre said. "Today, in practice, he got on me because I had made a check real quick that was wrong. So, I think that, that leadership and that accountability is going to do nothing but uplift this team. And I’m glad that he’s on my team because he definitely makes me better on and off the field. It’s a lot of things that we do off the field. We’ve got a little HORSE game going to see who’s got the better shot and I’m going to be honest, he’s up right now. But, like I said, it’s always tomorrow to get back at him.”

Al-Shaair is almost like another on-field coach for Ryans, especially considering he plays the same position that he did back in his playing days.

There may not be too many people more important on the roster than Al-Shaair, and that impact is being felt on a daily basis.

Published
Jeremy Brener

