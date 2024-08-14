Houston Texans' Tank Dell's 'Explosive' Play To Elevate Offense
The Houston Texans are set up to have one of the most entertaining offenses for the 2024 NFL season. Second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud should continue to progress while having weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz.
The three aforementioned wide receivers would each be WR1, should they be on their own respective squads. Collins received a payday this offseason and Diggs has been one of the more highly-regarded wideouts in the league for the past half-decade. This leaves Dell in a spot to start to become underrated in the league.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke on Dell's explosiveness and his impact on the franchise heading into his second season in the NFL.
“Tank is one of our most explosive players and it’s always exciting to see him when he gets the ball in his hands," Ryans said. "He has shown that from U of H[ouston], he’s been an explosive player and he comes here his rookie year and was dynamic and explosive for us again."
Dell scored a 34-yard touchdown in the Texans' 20-12 preseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend, showing off his elusiveness in the open field. Whether the second-year Texans receiver is receiving the most or third-most targets in a game, he's going to have big play opportunities when the ball is headed his way, which should help Stroud take a second-year leap as well.
"I tell Tank ‘That's who you are and I expect you to be explosive every time you touch the ball. Like everybody needs to be standing up in the crowd like what’s about to happen when Tank has the ball in his hands," Ryans continued. "As you saw with him on the punt return, or it’s receiving. Any time he touches the ball you have action, so I’m always excited to watch Tank and he is one of my favorite guys to watch because he is such an exciting player.”
Having an explosive and elusive player like Dell slotted alongside Diggs and Collins should elevate the offense in a big way, adding versatility to an already dynamic offense. Should he remain healthy this season, the offense is set for a huge season.
