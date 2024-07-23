Houston Texans Sell Out Season Tickets For First Time Since 2019
Thanks to a terrific offseason, the hype surrounding the Houston Texans entering 2024 is warranted. After shocking many just a season ago under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB C.J. Stroud the Texans will be looking to build upon what they've built in such a short period, aiming for a deeper run into the playoffs.
The offseason additions of running back Joe Mixon, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and defensive end Danielle Hunter highlighted what the Texans were able to do since the end of 2023 and are a large reason why there is so much chatter around Houston being viewed as a legit contender for a title.
As expected when there is hype surrounding a team, that franchise's fans respond heavily and the fans in H-Town are no different as they are buying into what Ryans and the Texans have and are working towards selling out season tickets for the first time since 2019.
It might not seem like a large deal, but the Texans have come a long way to reach this point and the fruits of their labor are paying off and the fans are responding.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 2024 season ticket sellout is the first for the franchise in five seasons and the organization.
"We want all of our fans to get here early and be loud each week we take the field at NRG Stadium," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said.
