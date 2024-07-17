Houston Texans Star Stefon Diggs: Top 10 WR in NFL?
The Houston Texans made a massive splash this offseason, trading for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a deal that shocked many.
The move put the Texans on the map to have one of the league's top receiving corps with Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler curated a survey with executives, coaches and scouts to rank the top 10 players at each position, and Diggs came in at No. 9 for the receivers.
The receivers that ranked ahead of Diggs were Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings).
Surveyors were split on how Diggs would fit in Houston. Some believed that he would operate like he did in Buffalo as one of the best receivers in the league while others opined that he would not fit the same given Houston's other talented skill players.
Either way, quarterback C.J. Stroud has one of the top 10 receivers in the NFL as his top receiver next to Collins, who was named an honorable mention on the list. This gives Houston one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL, which should elevate their ceiling in 2024.
