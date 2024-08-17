Stefon Diggs Makes First Reception As Member Of Houston Texans Against Giants
It was early in the offseason when the Houston Texans made a trade with the Buffalo Bills to land superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Since then, fans have been waiting to see second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud connect with the superstar in live game action.
On Saturday, that time came as the Texans were taking on the New York Giants in their third preseason contest. On third-and-two, the duo connected for nine yards to pick up a first down.
The Texans parted from a second-round pick to land the Pro Bowl talent. They're going all-in on building a contender around Stroud and the rest of the rising Texans squad.
Diggs appeared in the preseason contest a week ago, but a short stint in the game resulted in no receptions for the wide receiver.
While the team is still working through preseason, there will be plenty of chances for Stroud and Diggs to connect coming soon as the regular season is a mere few weeks away.
The Texans' wide receiver corps is stacked, adding Nico Collins and Tank Dell alongside Diggs as the starters with a plethora of depth behind the trio. The offense is loaded and equipped for a special season coming.
