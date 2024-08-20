Why Houston Texans Need Pro Bowl OT Laremy Tunsil to Shine
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons with the franchise, emerging as one of the top offensive linemen in the league.
Tunsil, however, wasn't the same player he was in 2023 than he was in 2022, allowing five sacks throughout the season.
If Tunsil can keep quarterback C.J. Stroud upright throughout the season, that could make the Texans arguably the best offense in the NFL.
"Houston needs Tunsil to quickly get into midseason form, stay on the field and play like the dependable starter he has been in the past. Otherwise, the Texans may be forced to thrust rookie second-round pick Blake Fisher into the lineup, which would be far less than ideal," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox writes.
Tunsil, 30, is entering the first season of his three-year extension that he signed back in March 2023. His base salary is $18 million, making him one of the five highest-paid players on the team. His cap hit covers about 10 percent of the team's salary, which ranks first on the squad.
Simply put, Tunsil is being paid to help bring this team to a Super Bowl and a lot of money is being invested in his success. There are backup options in case his age begins to show, but he still has a few more years of quality football left in him so long as injuries don't get in the way.
