Texans' Nico Collins Considered Among League's Top Wide Receiver
Nico Collins established himself as one of the league's best receivers during the 2023 season. Collins had a career year where he became the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 receiving yards — joining Brandon Cooks, DeAndre Hopkins and Andre Johnson. He recorded 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns.
Collins and the Texans agreed upon a three-year, $72.5 million contract extension in May, which includes $52.0 million guaranteed. At the start of the 2025 season, the deal will make Collins one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently surveyed NFL executives, coaches, and personnel members to determine the league's top wide receivers entering the 2024 season. The results led Collins to fall short of landing in the top 10. However, Collins was named as an honorable mention.
Although Collins failed to place within the top 10, the Texans did have a wide receiver who made the list. Stefon Diggs, who the Texans landed in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, placed ninth.
The only players ranked ahead of Diggs were Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) and Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
