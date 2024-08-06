Texans QB C.J. Stroud Connects With Stefon Diggs on Huge Play During Training Camp
The Houston Texans didn't play their starters in their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame Game, but that seemingly will change as the team heads into their second preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Friday as head coach DeMeco Ryans believes in his starters getting live reps to prepare for the season.
With preseason and training camp marching towards the kickoff of the regular season, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is strengthening his connections with his skill players. His connection with Diggs on the field is highlighted throughout training camp, like their big play on Monday.
The two have made strides with their connection since Diggs' arrival earlier this offseason, but it is even better to see Diggs celebrating with his teammates after the big catch - showing that the connection on the field is also transferring to the camaraderie being built off it.
The Texans will need every bit of what Diggs will bring to the team and for everyone to be on the same page as they face one of the toughest schedules in the league as they look to contend for a Super Bowl in 2024.
