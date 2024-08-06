Texans Daily

Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises 'Tough' Rookie TE

Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover is impressing his new coaching staff.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans wanted to beef up their tight end room this offseason, which is why they drafted Ohio State's Cade Stover in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Texans really liked what they saw from Stover at Ohio State, and the same qualities are showing up in training camp.

“Cade has been the guy we saw on tape at Ohio State," Ryans said. "Just tough. Making tough competitive catches, finishing strong with the football. Like the couple plays he made in the game last Thursday, it’s cool to see a guy you see in practice but you’re never quite sure how they’re going to respond when they get in the game, but it was cool to see Cade just be who Cade has been. Tough, physical, competitive, finishing and like loving football. That’s the Cade I knew and I grew to love watching him at Ohio State and that’s the guy who showed up in the Hall of Fame game."

It remains to be seen how much Stover will play behind the likes of Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan, who are both ahead of him on the depth chart, but he will earn an opportunity at some point if he continues impressing in training camp.

Stover and the Texans are back in action on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Who's Winning Houston Texans Starting DT Job at Training Camp?

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Read More Houston Texans News

•Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Starters to Play vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?

•Who's Winning Houston Texans Starting DT Job at Training Camp?

•Houston Texans Reveal Depth Chart Update Ahead of Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

•Houston Texans RB Can 'Still Make Plays' Despite Two Achilles Injuries

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News