Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises 'Tough' Rookie TE
The Houston Texans wanted to beef up their tight end room this offseason, which is why they drafted Ohio State's Cade Stover in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Texans really liked what they saw from Stover at Ohio State, and the same qualities are showing up in training camp.
“Cade has been the guy we saw on tape at Ohio State," Ryans said. "Just tough. Making tough competitive catches, finishing strong with the football. Like the couple plays he made in the game last Thursday, it’s cool to see a guy you see in practice but you’re never quite sure how they’re going to respond when they get in the game, but it was cool to see Cade just be who Cade has been. Tough, physical, competitive, finishing and like loving football. That’s the Cade I knew and I grew to love watching him at Ohio State and that’s the guy who showed up in the Hall of Fame game."
It remains to be seen how much Stover will play behind the likes of Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan, who are both ahead of him on the depth chart, but he will earn an opportunity at some point if he continues impressing in training camp.
Stover and the Texans are back in action on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
