Texans Daily

Houston Texans Reveal Depth Chart Update Ahead of Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Houston Texans are back in action this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeremy Brener

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game Chicago Bears vs, the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Thursday ,August 1 , 2024.
The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game Chicago Bears vs, the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Thursday ,August 1 , 2024. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Houston Texans are preparing for their second preseason game this week when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium.

Many starters sat out of last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game loss to the Chicago Bears, so we could see the first string get some reps against the Steelers.

Here's a look at the depth chart from the Texans:

There aren't too many surprises from the previous week. C.J. Stroud remains the team's top quarterback with Joe Mixon joining him in the backfield.

Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell are starting at wide receiver while Dalton Schultz has the top spot at tight end.

READ MORE: Houston Texans RB Can 'Still Make Plays' Despite Two Achilles Injuries

The offensive line remains the same with Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason and Tytus Howard.

On defense, Will Anderson Jr., Mario Edwards, Foley Fatukasi and Danielle Hunter stay on the defensive line. Azeez Al-Shaair, Christian Harris and Henry To'oTo'o are starting at linebacker.

Derek Stingley Jr., rookie Kamari Lassiter and Desmond King II are atop the depth chart at cornerback while Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are the starting safeties.

READ MORE: Houston Texans to Support Andre Johnson at Enshrinement Ceremony

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Read More Houston Texans News

•Why Houston Texans Kept Cards Close to Their Chest vs. Chicago Bears

•Houston Texans QB DeMeco Ryans Reveals Preseason Goals

•Houston Texans QB Praises 'Fantastic' Andre Johnson

•Houston Texans to Support Andre Johnson at Enshrinement Ceremony

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News