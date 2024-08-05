Houston Texans Reveal Depth Chart Update Ahead of Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Houston Texans are preparing for their second preseason game this week when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium.
Many starters sat out of last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game loss to the Chicago Bears, so we could see the first string get some reps against the Steelers.
Here's a look at the depth chart from the Texans:
There aren't too many surprises from the previous week. C.J. Stroud remains the team's top quarterback with Joe Mixon joining him in the backfield.
Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell are starting at wide receiver while Dalton Schultz has the top spot at tight end.
The offensive line remains the same with Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason and Tytus Howard.
On defense, Will Anderson Jr., Mario Edwards, Foley Fatukasi and Danielle Hunter stay on the defensive line. Azeez Al-Shaair, Christian Harris and Henry To'oTo'o are starting at linebacker.
Derek Stingley Jr., rookie Kamari Lassiter and Desmond King II are atop the depth chart at cornerback while Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are the starting safeties.
