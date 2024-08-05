Who's Winning Houston Texans Starting DT Job at Training Camp?
The Houston Texans training camp is well underway as the club has already played one exhibition contest, even though their battle against the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game didn't finish.
On Friday, they take off to play a second preseason contest, this time coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Starters sat out during the first exhibition contest, so more first team players could be seen in the upcoming game. However, there are some position battles that still need to be figured out ahead of the regular season.
ESPN broke down every position battle for each NFL team throughout training camp, with the publication listing the defensive tackle position being the battle at the Texans' training camp.
"Folorunso Fatukasi, Tim Settle Jr., Kurt Hinish, Khalil Davis and Mario Edwards Jr. are battling for starting time at defensive tackle. So far Fatukasi and Edwards have run with the first team defense the most," ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime wrote.
The battle has one less candidate as Denico Autry is dealing with a six-game suspension, so he won't be competing for a spot in the rotation until he returns to the gridiron.
"Defensive end Denico Autry, who they paid a two-year, $20 million contract, was a candidate but was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Autry could be in the rotation once he returns," Bien-Aime continued.
The interior defensive line will be supporting an incredible set of edge rushers, those being Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Both of the aforementioned players should wreak absolute havoc in the backfield, making the job of the defensive tackles even easier.
"It is going to be a pretty good competition to see how that plays out," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said.
Position battles are healthy competition which sharpens the game of each player involved, and this could be best for Houston as they roll into a season with high expectations.
