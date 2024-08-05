Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Starters to Play vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Houston Texans are preparing in the midwest for their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but things should look a little differently compared to last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that the starters will play on Friday against the Steelers.
"I truly believe that a guy needs to get reps in a preseason game," Ryans said. "We don't go to the ground as you see the way we practice. We try to keep guys up and be as safe as possible in practice. I think everybody needs the opportunity to go to the ground a couple of times in the game then get up and dust yourself off and just know you're good. So you just have to go through and play live reps in football before live action comes in September. So you'll see our [starters] go out and get reps this week versus Pittsburgh."
This means that second-year pro C.J. Stroud will get his first chance to see the gridiron since losing in the Divisional Round to the Baltimore Ravens back in January. A lot of expectations are being placed upon Stroud going into his second season, but he is expected to improve as he grows more comfortable with the NFL and plays alongside his top-tier supporting cast.
The Texans and Steelers are set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Friday inside Acrisure Stadium.
