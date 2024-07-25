Texans Daily

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce 'In a Great Spot', Says Veteran OL

Dameon Pierce is entering his third season with the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) catches a pass during warm ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) catches a pass during warm ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans are preparing for the 2024 season and are just a week away from the Hall of Fame Game in Canton against the Chicago Bears.

One player that could participate in the game is backup running back Dameon Pierce, who has made a strong first impression in the first week or so of camp.

READ MORE: Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre Rejuvenated After 'Break' From Football

"‘DP’ is one of the most talented running backs that I have played with and I think this year is probably one of the most explosive I have seen him, even more than his rookie year," offensive lineman Tytus Howard said. "He looks faster, he is leaner, he can still run the ball real hard, but I think he is in a great spot too. Him and Joe Mixon back there, we got to do what we do up front, them boys are going to run the route for sure.”

Pierce, 24, was on pace to run for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season before an injury cost him the final four games in the 2022 campaign. Last year, he conceded some of the first-team carries to Devin "Motor" Singletary, which resulted in just 416 rushing yards across 14 games.

Now, Pierce is back for his third season with Joe Mixon teaming up with him in the backfield. Mixon will likely get the first-team carries, but Pierce shouldn't be counted out as a playmaker in the offense. He has the ability to be one of the top RB2's in the NFL and he could be playing some of his best football in 2024.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.

Read More Houston Texans News

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News