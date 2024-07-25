Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce 'In a Great Spot', Says Veteran OL
The Houston Texans are preparing for the 2024 season and are just a week away from the Hall of Fame Game in Canton against the Chicago Bears.
One player that could participate in the game is backup running back Dameon Pierce, who has made a strong first impression in the first week or so of camp.
"‘DP’ is one of the most talented running backs that I have played with and I think this year is probably one of the most explosive I have seen him, even more than his rookie year," offensive lineman Tytus Howard said. "He looks faster, he is leaner, he can still run the ball real hard, but I think he is in a great spot too. Him and Joe Mixon back there, we got to do what we do up front, them boys are going to run the route for sure.”
Pierce, 24, was on pace to run for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season before an injury cost him the final four games in the 2022 campaign. Last year, he conceded some of the first-team carries to Devin "Motor" Singletary, which resulted in just 416 rushing yards across 14 games.
Now, Pierce is back for his third season with Joe Mixon teaming up with him in the backfield. Mixon will likely get the first-team carries, but Pierce shouldn't be counted out as a playmaker in the offense. He has the ability to be one of the top RB2's in the NFL and he could be playing some of his best football in 2024.
