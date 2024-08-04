Why Houston Texans Kept Cards Close to Their Chest vs. Chicago Bears
The Houston Texans have a few tricks up their sleeves this season, but none of them came out in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears.
However, there was good reason for it, according to quarterback Davis Mills.
"We play these guys again, I think Week Two. We didn't want to show too much," Mills said. "Obviously, we're kind of running the foundation of our offense. The scheme that we install on those first couple of installs. So, I think we executed that at a high level, for the most part. I think there's still some stuff we have in the bag when we see these guys again pretty soon.”
It's rare for teams to play each other in the preseason and so early in the regular season, but that's the case for the Texans and Bears, who saw Andre Johnson and Devin Hester go into the Hall of Fame this weekend. Even though the Texans had a basic game plan, they felt they executed it well.
“It's a great opportunity to go out there and play live football," Mills said. "We've been grinding so far during camp and it's a battle each and every day going against our own guys so it's fun to actually go out there and play a different opponent, different scheme and really see how the hard work we are putting in pays off. Obviously we still have a long way to go but I thought the guys that stepped up today played well and executed their job.”
The Texans host the Bears in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium.
