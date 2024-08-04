Texans Daily

Why Houston Texans Kept Cards Close to Their Chest vs. Chicago Bears

The Houston Texans didn't want to reveal too much when playing the Chicago Bears.

Jeremy Brener

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game Chicago Bears vs, the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Thursday ,August 1 , 2024.
The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game Chicago Bears vs, the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Thursday ,August 1 , 2024. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Houston Texans have a few tricks up their sleeves this season, but none of them came out in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears.

However, there was good reason for it, according to quarterback Davis Mills.

"We play these guys again, I think Week Two. We didn't want to show too much," Mills said. "Obviously, we're kind of running the foundation of our offense. The scheme that we install on those first couple of installs. So, I think we executed that at a high level, for the most part. I think there's still some stuff we have in the bag when we see these guys again pretty soon.”

READ MORE: Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Suspended in Third Quarter; Why?

It's rare for teams to play each other in the preseason and so early in the regular season, but that's the case for the Texans and Bears, who saw Andre Johnson and Devin Hester go into the Hall of Fame this weekend. Even though the Texans had a basic game plan, they felt they executed it well.

“It's a great opportunity to go out there and play live football," Mills said. "We've been grinding so far during camp and it's a battle each and every day going against our own guys so it's fun to actually go out there and play a different opponent, different scheme and really see how the hard work we are putting in pays off. Obviously we still have a long way to go but I thought the guys that stepped up today played well and executed their job.”

The Texans host the Bears in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Read More Houston Texans News

•Where Did Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Land in NFL Top 100 Players List?

•Houston Texans 'Honored' to Play in Hall of Fame Game

•Houston Texans Should Sign Veteran DT After Denico Autry Suspension

Houston Texans Score Touchdown On First Drive Of NFL Preseason Against Chicago Bears

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Houston Texans Latest News