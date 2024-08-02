Texans Daily

Houston Texans Score Touchdown On First Drive Of NFL Preseason Against Chicago Bears

Football is back, and Davis Mills led the Texans to the end zone in the Hall of Fame Game.

Kade Kimble

In this story:

Football is back! Well, sort of. Training camps have been kicked off, and now the Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game to begin the NFL preseason. While notable names such as C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs and others are sitting for the Texans, it's a solid time to get young, unproven guys invaluable experience.

Also, the arrival of Caleb Williams will have to wait for the Bears and the rest of the NFL world.

Despite the absentees due to rest to avoid any needless injuries in an additional preseason game, Texans quarterback Davis Mills led the team to a touchdown on the very first drive of the game. He guided a 13-play, 74-yard scoring drive while capping off the possession with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Teagan Quitoriano.

As mentioned, the annual Hall of Fame Game takes place in Canton, Ohio, and the exhibition contest acts as an additional preseason contest for both teams. This helps explain the absence of key players -- even if they're set to play minimally in other preseason games.

Guys like Mills and other bench pieces and fringe roster talents now get the opportunity to shine in front of the coaching staff and the rest of the organization.

The Texans lead 10-7 in the second quarter.

Published
Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

