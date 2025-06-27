Houston Texans Pressed to Make Daring Player Swap
The Houston Texans don't really have many issues on the defensive side of the ball. They boasted a stingy defense last season, and they have only added to the unit the last several months.
However, there is no question that one Texans defender in particular was a massive disappointment in 2024: defensive tackle Denico Autry.
Houston signed Autry to a two-year deal last March, following a 2023 campaign in which he racked up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks with the Tennessee Titans. However, he played in just 10 games with Houston last season, serving a six-game suspension and logging just 13 tackles and three sacks.
The 35-year-old was widely viewed as a cut candidate heading into the offseason, but the Texans opted to keep him. At least so far.
Richard Louis of House of Houston argues that the Texans should actually reunite with defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, who was just released by the Cleveland Browns. Not only that, but he feels that Okoronkwo should replace Autry on the roster.
"Okoronkwo's best season came in H-Town, and playing in an aggressive defense led by DeMeco Ryans could be a recipe for success," Louis wrote. "Having multiple effective pass rushers is a major key to making that next step forward, and swapping Autry for Okoronkwo would be a smart move before training camp starts in July."
Louis is right in that Okoronkwo's best season did come with Houston in 2022, when he registered 44 tackles and five sacks. He then managed 7.5 sacks over the course of two years with the Browns.
Autry definitely has the higher ceiling, though, so the Texans would probably be better off rolling with Autry for one more season than pursuing a reunion with Okoronkwo.
