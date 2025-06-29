C.J. Stroud, Texans Disrespected in Most Brutal Way Possible
The Houston Texans' offense was not great last season, thanks much in part to a sophomore slump from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Of course, it wasn't all Stroud's fault. The offensive line was an absolute mess, and the receiving corps was ravaged by injuries.
The Texans have sort of made over their offense this offseason, adding some new pieces in the trenches while also bringing in a bunch of fresh faces at wide receiver.
The jury is still largely out on Houston's offense, but there are definitely reasons to be optimistic about it heading into 2025. Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network, however, doesn't seem to think there is much of a case for positivity at all.
Soppe recently ranked all 32 offenses across the NFL, and he placed the Texans a paltry 27th, even behind the New England Patriots.
"In 2023, the Houston Texans were the hot offense to buy stock in. Rookie C.J. Stroud led them to the 15th-best unit by our math, and the outlook for 2024 was nothing but rosy with Tank Dell projecting to take the next step and Stefon Diggs coming to town," Soppe wrote. "Houston graded out better than Arizona that season, yet they were 22 spots worse than the Cardinals just 12 months later."
As disappointing as the Texans' offense was in 2024, ranking them this low is beyond disrespectful. There is no way there are only five teams worse than Houston offensively heading into 2025.
To be fair, the Texans probably won't have an elite offense unless they land incredible rookie campaigns from wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. But it's also incredibly doubtful they end up this low, either.
